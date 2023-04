Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Theta Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz USA and House of Imports Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Margarian Law Firm on behalf of the lessor of a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The case is 8:23-cv-00745, Papikyan v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.

Automotive

April 29, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Vardui Papikyan

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

House of Imports, Inc.

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract