Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibbons on Tuesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, and Lawrence Alitowski to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Jacobs & Barbone on behalf of Dr. Athanasio G. Papastamelos, who claims he was removed from a medical lecture due to false allegations of there being a conflict of interest regarding appearance fees. The case is 1:23-cv-04220, Papastamelos v. Amgen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 08, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

M.D. Athanasio G. Papastamelos

defendants

Amgen Inc.

Lawrence Alitowski

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation