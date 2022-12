Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Plume Design Inc. to Arizona District Court. The suit, for alleged unpaid commission fees, was filed by the Latter Law Group on behalf of Michael Paparella. The case is 2:22-cv-02040, Paparella v. Plume Design Incorporated et al.

Arizona

December 02, 2022, 11:10 AM