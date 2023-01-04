New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Wites Law Firm filed a class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court against accounting firm Armanino LLP, former FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried and certain former FTX officers relating to accounts held by FTX and West Realm Shires Services. The suit was brought on behalf of individuals who have been unable to access or withdraw deposited funds from their accounts and contends that the defendants made false representations about how customer assets would be maintained and used. The suit also accuses the defendants of fraud, civil conspiracy and conversion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00024, Papadakis v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Cryptocurrency

January 04, 2023, 11:12 AM