McGlinchey Stafford filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of Papa Bear Financial. The suit, which centers on two promissory notes, targets Hardship Properties and Gilberto Arguelles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01062, Papa Bear Financial, LLC v. Hardship Properties, LLC et al.

March 27, 2023, 3:04 PM

Papa Bear Financial, LLC

McGlinchey Stafford

Gilberto Arguelles

Hardship Properties, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract