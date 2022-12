Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pisanelli Bice on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth subsidiary Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co. and Innovations LV to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by the Accelerated Law Group on behalf of Americo Paonessa and Stefanie Paonessa, accuses Sierra Health of refusing to pay for the plaintiffs' surgical procedures on the basis of unpaid premiums. The case is 2:22-cv-02074, Paonessa et al. v. Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co. Inc. et al.