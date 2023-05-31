New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court arising from alleged defect in its 'air ride' air suspension system in 2013-2023 RAM 1500 vehicles. The suit contends that due to warranty claims FCA should have known of the defect since 2016 but failed to notify consumers. The court action was filed by McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02982, Paolucci v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Paolucci

Plaintiffs

Mccune Law Group, Mccune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product