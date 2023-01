Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Boston Scientific to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Venardi Zurada on behalf of Justus Panzarello, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about patient safety and fraudulent billing. The case is 3:23-cv-00061, Panzarello v. Boston Scientific Corp.

Health Care

January 05, 2023, 8:52 PM