Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against supermarket chain Fred Meyer Stores Inc. to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Earl and Edwards PLLC on behalf of a former meat department leader. The case is 4:23-cv-05048, Pantoja v. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 12, 2023, 4:48 AM

