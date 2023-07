Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Dnata Aviation USA, Metro Air Service and Ground Services International to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Belal Hamideh Law on behalf of a former mail sorter. The case is 2:23-cv-05842, Pantoja v. Dnata Aviation USA Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 19, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Alma Pantoja

defendants

Dnata Aviation Usa, Inc.

Ground Services International Incorporated

Metro Air Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination