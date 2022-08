Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Laurel Springs School to Arizona District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Lubin & Enoch on behalf of Angela D. Pantoja. The case is 2:22-cv-01449, Pantoja v. Bechtold et al.

Arizona

August 26, 2022, 8:26 PM