New Suit - Patent

Sony Corp. of America and other defendants were sued for alleged patent infringement Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Simons & Landis and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Panther Innovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00387, Panther Innovations, LLC v. Sony Corporation et al.

Technology

October 05, 2022, 5:56 PM