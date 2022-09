New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Mayer Brown and Patton Tidwell & Culbertson on behalf of Pantech, asserts seven patents pertaining to wireless transmissions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00113, Pantech Corp. et al. v. LG Electronics Inc. et al.

Technology

September 02, 2022, 7:15 PM