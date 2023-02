Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cypress Garden Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Krentsel Guzman Herbert LLP on behalf of the son of a resident who allegedly died from COVID-19 due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 1:23-cv-01403, Panjabi et al v. Kprh IV Operations, LLC.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 6:02 PM