New Suit - Trademark

Sonesta Technologies, which operates the adult film franchise 'Bang Bros,' was slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Locke Lord, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's stylized marks and color schemes for a line of trading cards depicting popular adult film stars. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21473, Panini America Inc. v. Sonesta Technologies Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 18, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Panini America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Locke Lord

defendants

Sonesta Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims