New Suit - Antitrust

Fanatics and Intermediate Holdco were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court accusing the defendants of attempting to monopolize the sports trading cards market. The court action, brought by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Panini America, accuses the defendants of surreptitiously entering into exclusive, long-term licensing deals with the NBA, the MLB and the NFL, as well as their respective players associations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01721, Panini America, Inc. v. Fanatics, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Panini America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Fanatics, Inc

Fanatics, LLC

Fanatics Collectibles Intermediate Holdco, Inc.

Fanatics Holdings Inc.

Fanatics Spv, LLC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations