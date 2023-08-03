Fanatics and Intermediate Holdco were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court accusing the defendants of attempting to monopolize the sports trading cards market. The court action, brought by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Panini America, accuses the defendants of surreptitiously entering into exclusive, long-term licensing deals with the NBA, the MLB and the NFL, as well as their respective players associations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01721, Panini America, Inc. v. Fanatics, Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 03, 2023, 1:21 PM