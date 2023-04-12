New Suit

Lewis Wagner LLP and Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. The suit, related to a government taking of private property, pursues claims against Allen R. Smith, as trustee of a revocable trust, and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03135, Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP v. Allen R. Smith, as Trustee of the Allen R. Smith Revocable Trust, Dated April 2, 2014 et al.

Government

April 12, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP

Plaintiffs

Lewis Wagner

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

defendants

Allen R. Smith, as Trustee of the Allen R. Smith Revocable Trust, Dated April 2, 2014

Approximately 5.84 Acres of Real Estate in Pike County, Illinois

Ian H. Weinholtz

Illinois Rural Electric Co. n/k/a Illinois Electric Cooperative

Lindsey N. Weinholtz

Pamela Sue Smith

Unknown Owners

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property