Lewis Wagner LLP and Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. The suit, related to a government taking of private property, pursues claims against Allen R. Smith, as trustee of a revocable trust, and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03135, Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP v. Allen R. Smith, as Trustee of the Allen R. Smith Revocable Trust, Dated April 2, 2014 et al.
Government
April 12, 2023, 3:57 PM