New Suit - Securities Class Action

Core Scientific, a provider of infrastructure and software for blockchain networks and digital asset mining, and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the company had taken on increasing energy costs, and its biggest client, Gryphon, lacked the financial backing to purchase data mining hardware. The suit also contends that Celsius Network LLC filed a motion for civil contempt in September alleging that Core Scientific has failed to meet its contractual obligations, further impacting profits adversely. The court action was brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray; Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love; and attorney Frank R. Cruz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01191, Pang v. Core Scientific Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

November 14, 2022, 5:34 PM