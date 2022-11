Removed To Federal Court

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspantion removed a product liability lawsuit Friday against Polaris Industries, Progressive and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, which claims severe injuries from a rollover accident in an all-terrain vehicle, was filed by Eric Bryan Seuthe & Associates on behalf of Christopher Pang and Deserie Pang. The case is 5:22-cv-02058, Pang et al v. Katz et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 7:43 PM