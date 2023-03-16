New Suit - Trademark

Calfee, Halter & Griswold and Kritzer McPhee LLP filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court against Dave's Epoxy Garage Floors. The suit was brought on behalf of David Panes, a housing services contractor who does business under the mark Dave's Epoxy Flooring. The suit accuses the defendant of operating an infringing website and ignoring cease-and-desist requests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00556, Panes v. Dave's Epoxy Garage Floors LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 16, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

David Panes

Plaintiffs

Calfee, Halter & Griswold

defendants

Dave's Epoxy Garage Floors LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims