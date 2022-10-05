Panel Sends 65 Cases Over Prenatal Use of Acetaminophen to N...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday ordered 65 lawsuits sent to New York that allege prenatal use of the painkiller acetaminophen increases children's risk of developing autism or ADHD. Nine retailers, including Walgreen's and Walmart, objected to plaintiffs' request to create multidistrict litigation. The panel, which sent the cases to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, noted that many of the drug's manufacturers, which aren't yet named in the lawsuits, are in or near New York.

October 05, 2022, 5:36 PM