Panel Says Judge Didnt Have to Rubber Stamp Schoharie Limo D...

A New York trial court judge didn't overreach when he tossed a negotiated plea deal that would have allowed the operator of a limousine company to avoid jail time from the 2018 Schoharie crash that resulted in the deaths of 20 people, a midlevel appeals court in Albany—with one strongly-worded dissent—said. The 4-1 majority opinion, written by Appellate Division, Third Department Justice Andrew Ceresia, said Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch, who inherited the case upon the retirement of another judge, "necessarily exercised his discretion and judgment," and "was under no obligation to merely 'rubber stamp' the probation sentence."

April 21, 2023, 2:13 PM

