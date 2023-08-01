Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kelley Drye & Warren on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against LTIM/LTTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, LTI Mindtree and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Berkowitz, Lichtstein, Kuritsky, Giasullo & Gross on behalf of a veteran employee who alleges that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the company's illegal immigration practices and claims that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on his Gujarati ethnicity. The case is 2:23-cv-04094, Pandya v. Ltimindtree Limited et al.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 5:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Rajesh Pandya

defendants

L&T Technology Services Limited

Ltimindtree Limited

Nachiket Deshpande

Sekharipuran Narayanan Subrahmanyan

Sudhir Chaturvedi

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment