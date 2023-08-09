Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to an underlying discovery settlement agreement, was filed by Beltran Litigation and Fishback Dominick LLP on behalf of Pandora Marketing LLC and other plaintiffs. The case is 6:23-cv-01513, Pandora Marketing, LLC et al v. Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 09, 2023, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Pandora Marketing, LLC

Pandora Servicing, LLC

Rich Folk

William Wilson

defendants

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Shell Vacations, LLC

SVC-Americana, LLC

SVC-Hawaii, LLC

Wyndham Resort Development Corporation

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract