Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to an underlying discovery settlement agreement, was filed by Beltran Litigation and Fishback Dominick LLP on behalf of Pandora Marketing LLC and other plaintiffs. The case is 6:23-cv-01513, Pandora Marketing, LLC et al v. Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
August 09, 2023, 10:12 AM