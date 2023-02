New Suit

Residence Inn by Marriott LLC, Burger King and other defendants were slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Hairston & Crooks Legal Group on behalf of Margaret Pandolfi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00262, Pandolfi v. Residence Inn by Marriott, LLC et al.