News From Law.com

There are still a number of COVID-19-related cases making their way through the court system. But they might amount to nothing if a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruling is any indication. In a dispute over a mask "mandate promulgated" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Circuit Judges Charles Wilson, Adalberto Jordan and Andrew Brasher ruled the issue moot, as President Joe Biden has declared the global pandemic over.

Government

June 23, 2023, 3:06 PM

nature of claim: /