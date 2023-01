Who Got The Work

James Hager of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Guardhat Inc. and Praveer Kumar in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment violations. The action was filed Dec. 7 in Illinois Northern District Court by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP and ST Legal Group on behalf of the company's former senior director of product management and ecosystems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:22-cv-06869, Panda v. Guardhat, Inc. et al.

Illinois

January 21, 2023, 12:15 PM