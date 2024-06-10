Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partner Thomas M. Dunham has stepped in to defend Optimum Imaging Technologies in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 25 in California Northern District Court by Wiggin and Dana; Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein; and Futterman Dupree Dodd Croley Maier LLP on behalf of Panasonic, seeks a declaration of non-infringement against the defendant's claims that Panasonic infringes four patents related to camera lenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:24-cv-02466, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. v. Optimum Imaging Technologies LLC.

Technology

June 10, 2024, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Wiggin and Dana

Futterman Dupree Dodd Croley Maier LLP

defendants

Optimum Imaging Technologies LLC

defendant counsels

Cherian LLP

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims