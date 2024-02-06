Who Got The Work

Jessica L. Bengels and Taylor Renee West of Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for BioXcel Therapeutics, a biotech company which uses AI to develop neurological medicines, and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the company's clinical trials for BXCL501, a formula intended to treat agitation associated with dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was filed Nov. 28 in Connecticut District Court by Diserio Martin O'Connor & Castiglioni and Johnson Fistel LLP on behalf of Pratheesan Panancherry and Jeffrey Bastress. The suit contends that the principal investigator involved with the trials failed to abide by study protocols and may have provided fabricated emails during an FDA inspection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01554, Panancherry et al v. Mehta et al.

AI & Automation

February 06, 2024, 7:34 AM

Jeffrey Bastress

Pratheesan Panancherry

Diserio Martin O'Connor & Castiglioni LLP

June Bray

Krishnan Nandabalan

Michael Miller

Michal Votruba

Peter Mueller

Richard I Steinhart

Sandeep Laumas

Vimal Mehta

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims