Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a lawsuit against Trans-porte Inc., US Foods of Illinois a/k/a US Foods Inc. and Robert Leon McGriff to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Caesar and Napoli on behalf of Ping-Chen Pan. The case is 1:22-cv-07109, Pan v. Mcgriff et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 22, 2022, 5:01 AM