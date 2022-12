New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Master Lock was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Central District Court over its lock boxes. The suit, brought by Gubernick Law and the Law Offices of David N. Lake, alleges that by applying pressure to an open switch and testing each button, anyone can learn a lock box's combination code and access the contents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08943, Pan v. Master Lock Co. LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 6:59 PM