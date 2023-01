New Suit - Contract

World Fuel Services was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services, was brought by Banker Lopez Gassler on behalf of Pan Ocean Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20014, Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. v. World Fuel Services (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

Energy

January 03, 2023, 6:03 PM