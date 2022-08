New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed an interpleader lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Pan-American Assurance. The suit brings claims against Virginia Woolf and other defendants to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-05987, Pan-American Assurance Co. v. Woolf et al.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 7:45 PM