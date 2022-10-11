New Suit - Securities Class Action

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Bottini & Bottini filed a securities class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX. The suit, which arises from Musk's 9.2% ownership of Twitter, was brought on behalf of investors who sold Twitter shares between May 13 and Oct. 4 of this year. The suit contends that Musk was able to acquire his shares at a less expensive rate since he failed to disclose his ownership via Schedule 13D. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05937, Pampena v. Musk.

Internet & Social Media

October 11, 2022, 5:27 AM