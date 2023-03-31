Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Scott M. Mahoney and associate Anne Hanson have entered an appearance for Taco Bell parent company Restaurant Group RSC and restaurant chain operator Silver State Bell in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, over alleged race- and gender-based discrimination as well as sexual harassment, was filed Feb. 13 in Nevada District Court by Hatfield & Associates on behalf of an employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:23-cv-00230, Pamilton v. Silver State Bell, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 31, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Marvell Pamilton

Plaintiffs

Hatfield & Associates, Ltd.

defendants

Diversified Restaurant Group RSC, LLC

Silver State Bell, LLC

Taco Bell #31907

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination