Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Rhode Island District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by attorney Timothy M. Bliss on behalf of Scott D. Palumbo. The case is 1:22-cv-00316, Palumbo v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 30, 2022, 2:43 PM