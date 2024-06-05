Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partners Jose Luis Linares and Mark M. Makhail have entered appearances for Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, its CEO and former chairman in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, filed by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi on behalf of Azteca Partners LLC, Palomino Master Ltd. and Appaloosa LP on April 23 in New Jersey District Court, claims the defendants falsely represented that Credit Suisse had stable liquidity when the bank was facing a bank run and nearing collapse. The complaint also asserts claims pursuant to federal securities laws and under New Jersey's RICO statute. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:24-cv-05539, Palomino Master Ltd. et al v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 05, 2024, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Appaloosa LP

Azteca Partners LLC

Palomino Master Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP

defendants

Credit Suisse Group AG

Axel P. Lehmann

Ulrich Korner

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws