Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Currie, Johnson & Myers on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against J.S. Held LLC to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, accuses the defendant of not notifying Palomar that it would no longer be serving as its appraiser in an underlying action which cost Palomar over $750,000 in damages. The case is 2:22-cv-00136, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company v. J.S. Held LLC.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 5:02 AM