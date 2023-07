Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for weather damage claims, was filed by attorney Marty L. Rowley on behalf of senior community Palo Duro Village Cooperative. The case is 2:23-cv-00118, Palo Duro Village Cooperative v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Palo Duro Village Cooperative

defendants

AmGuard Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute