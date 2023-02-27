New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court targeting law firm Napoli Shkolnik and two of its partners for alleged 'brazen bullying.' The suit was brought on behalf of a lawyer currently employed by the firm who claims it filed a retaliatory lawsuit against her after she had raised concerns about racial and disability-based bias. The plaintiff also asserts that one of the partners pursued an extramarital affair with her, and that she was repeatedly subjected to intimidation tactics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01616, Palmore v. Napoli Shkolnik PLLC et al.

New York

February 27, 2023, 9:07 PM