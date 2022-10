Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Lubell Rosen on behalf of Palmetto EKG & Echo Readers. The case is 1:22-cv-23353, Palmetto EKG & Echo Readers Professional Association v. Cigna Healthcare of Florida Inc.