Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against United Rentals, a Connecticut-based rental equipment company, to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Legal Resource Group on behalf of former United key account manager James Palmeri, who claims that United Rentals has failed and refused to pay him his bonus, salary and commissions due and payable in connection with executed agreements. The case is 2:22-cv-01981, Palmeri v. United Rentals (North America), Inc.