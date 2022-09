Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Hilltop Holdings, a financial holding company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination based on age and gender, was filed by the Clancy Law Firm on behalf of Lisa Palmeri. The case is 3:22-cv-05588, Palmeri v. Hilltop Securities, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 12:10 PM