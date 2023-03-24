New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bed Bath & Beyond and subsidiary Harmon Stores Inc. were slapped with an employment class action Friday in New Jersey District Court in relation to mass layoffs that occurred in early 2023. The suit, brought by Virginia & Ambinder and the Nisar Law Group, accuses the defendants of failing to pay class members compensation due, including wages, commissions, bonuses and benefits following their respective terminations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01682, Palmeri v. Harmon Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Palmeri

Plaintiffs

Virginia & Ambinder, LLP

defendants

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.,

Harmon Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches