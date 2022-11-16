Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Waste Connections of Rhode Island Inc. to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Sonja L. Deyoe on behalf of Scott Palmer, who was terminated after refusing to wear a facemask at work. According to the complaint, the plaintiff suffered from PTSD due to being bitten in the face by a dog, and his symptoms were triggered by wearing a mask. The case is 1:22-cv-00413, Palmer v. Waste Connections of Rhode Island Inc.

Rhode Island

November 16, 2022, 7:02 PM