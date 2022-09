New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the marketing of the company's 'Tampax' brand women’s hygiene pure cotton products. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the non-core products are 'not pure' as they contain synthetic ingredients such as polypropylene and polyester. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05036, Palmer v. The Procter & Gamble Company.