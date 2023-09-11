Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Jeffrey A. Harris Jr. has entered an appearance for Monahan Products, doing business as UPPAbaby, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed July 26 in Kansas District Court by Siro Smith Dickson on behalf of a four-year-old minor who allegedly fell face-first into the sidewalk after a 'RumbleSeat' adapter, which was recalled in 2021, broke away from an UPPAbaby Vista V2 stroller. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:23-cv-02326, Palmer v. Monahan Products, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 11, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

L.A. (minor) by and through Next Friend Madison Palmer

Madison Palmer

Plaintiffs

Siro Smith Dickson, PC

defendants

Buy Buy Baby, Inc.

Monahan Products, LLC

Monahan Products, LLC d/b/a Uppababy

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims