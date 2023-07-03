Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig attorneys Jon L. Swergold, Paul B. Ranis and Nicholas A. Corsano have stepped in to represent eCapital Corp. and individual defendants against gender bias claims from the former CEO of eCapital Asset Based Lending Corp. The complaint, filed May 16 in New York Southern District Court by Wigdor, alleges that the plaintiff was unfairly demoted and stripped of her role. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-04080, Palmer v. eCapital Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Palmer

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

Cris Neely

eCapital Asset Based Lending Corp.

eCapital Corp.

Jonathan Staebler

Marius Silvasan

Steven McDonald

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination