Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Melchiode Marks King LLC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Zurich Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Glendening Law Firm on behalf of Robert Palmer. The case is 2:22-cv-02876, Palmer v. American Zurich Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 3:32 PM