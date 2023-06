New Suit - Employment

United Rentals, a Connecticut-based rental equipment company, and Ahern Rentals Inc. were sued Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court case, over alleged religion- and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination and harassment, was filed by attorney Joel F. Dillard on behalf of James Palmer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00414, Palmer v. Ahern Rentals, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 29, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

James Palmer

Plaintiffs

Joel F. Dillard, PA

defendants

United Rentals (North America) Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

Ahern Rentals, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination